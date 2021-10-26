O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,745. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

