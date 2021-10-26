Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Grows Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $53.12. 55,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,957. International Paper has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. Truist assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

