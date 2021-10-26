Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $1.73 Million Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. The Timken accounts for approximately 1.4% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Timken by 1,240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,449 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in The Timken by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after purchasing an additional 890,914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,386,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,948,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Timken by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after buying an additional 464,666 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

The Timken stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.69. 8,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.55.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

