Tri Locum Partners LP Takes $4.51 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,000. Moderna comprises about 1.5% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Moderna by 42.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,065,000 after purchasing an additional 227,063 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Moderna by 39.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,397,000 after purchasing an additional 60,876 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $8,462,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $104,459,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $8,237,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $348.46. The company had a trading volume of 146,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,993,471. The firm has a market cap of $140.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.49 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.20.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,911,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $1,669,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,250 shares of company stock valued at $133,478,705. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

