Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 3,715 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.88.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.24. 4,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.18 and its 200-day moving average is $226.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.29 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

