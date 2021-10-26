PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Holdings Cut by Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,733,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192,828 shares during the quarter. PTC comprises 13.1% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned about 1.48% of PTC worth $244,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PTC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PTC by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after acquiring an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PTC by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,850 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth $78,945,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,868,000 after purchasing an additional 563,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock remained flat at $$129.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PTC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.42.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

