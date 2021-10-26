Hhlr Advisors LTD. Sells 2,753,623 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. reduced its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753,623 shares during the quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned 0.21% of GDS worth $30,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in GDS in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 69.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 51.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of GDS traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.90. 5,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,220. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.42.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. GDS’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

