Hhlr Advisors LTD. Increases Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,963,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,493,752 shares during the period. Vipshop comprises approximately 1.9% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $179,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,422,000 after acquiring an additional 147,642 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vipshop by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,876,000 after buying an additional 152,727 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of VIPS stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. 143,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,309,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

