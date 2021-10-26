Hhlr Advisors LTD. Sells 81,750 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. lowered its position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 277,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,750 shares during the quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nkarta by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Nkarta by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 474,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after buying an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nkarta by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 59,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in Nkarta by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 148,502 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $10,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,640 shares of company stock worth $736,641. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTX stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,862. The stock has a market cap of $563.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.03. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $79.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

