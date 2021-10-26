Plaisance Capital LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Plaisance Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings in Invacare were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Invacare by 2,601.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 892,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 859,651 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invacare by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Invacare by 41.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invacare by 12.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invacare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 908,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period.

Get Invacare alerts:

NYSE:IVC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $157.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $225.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Invacare in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.