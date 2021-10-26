BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Palo Alto Investors LP

Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises 10.2% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned 1.21% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $184,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $41,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $47,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

Shares of BMRN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.54. 29,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.98. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.