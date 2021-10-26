Palo Alto Investors LP Purchases 136,900 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 51.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 401,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,900 shares during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.4% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $96,000.

In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $92,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,045. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,576. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

