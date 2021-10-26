Plaisance Capital LLC Buys Shares of 42,400 Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,378 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 61,078 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 357,006 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 234,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 899,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,721 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 100,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $14.02. 185,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,512,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.56. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. Analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $20,376,049.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,441,620 shares of company stock worth $24,178,245 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

