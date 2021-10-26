Electron Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 681,455 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 681,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $13,160,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $9,118,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $8,175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 656.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 656,663 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $7,431,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

DCRN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,010. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.

DCRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.