1,168,614 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Purchased by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,168,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,678,000. Vistra accounts for about 1.0% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Vistra as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 41,336 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,667,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $14,144,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

VST stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,585. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

