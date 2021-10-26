Hydra (HYDRA) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Hydra has a market cap of $69.95 million and $1.54 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $18.13 or 0.00029249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00070315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00076959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00102144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,012.82 or 1.00052139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.53 or 0.06643271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021608 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,538,598 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

