Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 26,887 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 344,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,887 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.0% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $83,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $278,695,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Target by 3,162.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after acquiring an additional 727,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $556,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.44. The company had a trading volume of 38,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,518. The company has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $150.80 and a 12-month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.29.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

