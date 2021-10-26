Bronson Point Management LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Bronson Point Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,602,000 after acquiring an additional 332,854 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,698,000 after acquiring an additional 685,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 448,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 181,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. 5,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,751. The firm has a market cap of $508.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. Research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

