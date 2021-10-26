Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will report sales of $154.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.10 million. Datto posted sales of $130.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $610.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $611.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $704.16 million, with estimates ranging from $701.80 million to $707.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:MSP traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,656. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. Datto has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $95,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 14,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $387,058.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,559.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,186 shares of company stock worth $2,234,279 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Datto by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

