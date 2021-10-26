Merewether Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,474,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of ALTO stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $5.58. 11,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 2.99. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $298.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.98 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

