Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Buys 113,653 Shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,653 shares during the quarter. Tailwind Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.6% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tailwind Acquisition were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tailwind Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:TWND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 46,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,022. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND).

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.