Bronson Point Management LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Bronson Point Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Aramark makes up approximately 1.6% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.6% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

ARMK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.70. 10,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. Aramark has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

