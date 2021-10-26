Zacks: Analysts Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Post $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.45. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $502,810.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 14,310 shares valued at $744,233. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,547,000 after purchasing an additional 852,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,392,000 after acquiring an additional 289,272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,815,000 after acquiring an additional 112,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 377,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,918. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.67.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.