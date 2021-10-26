Bronson Point Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bronson Point Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $1,316,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,925. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

MRVL traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 181,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,309,371. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.