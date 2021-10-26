Bronson Point Management LLC Invests $5.33 Million in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,000. Marathon Digital accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bronson Point Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Marathon Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MARA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,560,223. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.92 and a beta of 4.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.05 million. Analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

