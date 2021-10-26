Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of WASH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.99. 226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.34 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a market cap of $969.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

WASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of Washington Trust Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

