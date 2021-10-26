BitTorrent (BTT) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.43 billion and $682.34 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00070189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011244 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006128 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003253 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

