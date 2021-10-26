Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.75%.

NYSE IBA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.84. 13,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,196. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.78. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBA shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

