Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903,577 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Provention Bio worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,333,000 after acquiring an additional 84,038 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Provention Bio by 31.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 750,192 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $24,470,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Provention Bio by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 242,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Provention Bio by 8.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 74,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRVB. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.28. 2,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,967. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. Provention Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $398.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.01.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Provention Bio Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.