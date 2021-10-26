Greytown Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.76. 38,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,481,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

