Merewether Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Merewether Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,583 shares during the period. Sunnova Energy International makes up about 5.6% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Merewether Investment Management LP owned about 0.75% of Sunnova Energy International worth $31,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,703,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1,027.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,711,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after buying an additional 1,227,740 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after buying an additional 1,184,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,485 shares of company stock worth $1,807,437 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

NOVA stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.92. 19,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,335. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.97. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.