199,721 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 199,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,290,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 7.4% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average is $51.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

