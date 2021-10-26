Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,317,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $478,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after acquiring an additional 303,694 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 963,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,109,000 after acquiring an additional 38,970 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 31.9% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 16,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at about $7,772,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.10.

NYSE NOC traded down $12.44 on Tuesday, hitting $394.18. 12,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,571. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

