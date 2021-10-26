Merewether Investment Management LP Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,915,000. Albemarle accounts for approximately 2.8% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,879,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth $359,000. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,111,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $236.34. 17,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,333. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $253.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. Cowen lifted their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.