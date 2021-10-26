Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Trading Up 7.5%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s stock price was up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.07. Approximately 1,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 143,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLUE shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.95.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). On average, research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUE. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,863,000. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,422,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,183,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,724,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,810,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

