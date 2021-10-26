Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Lowered to C$69.00 at National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RCI. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.78.

RCI stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,162. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

