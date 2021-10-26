ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading Down 4.8%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.20 and last traded at $37.58. Approximately 29,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,084,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGQ. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

