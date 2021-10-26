Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $4.77 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,631 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUE. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the second quarter worth $139,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $606,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 8.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the period.

MUE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,296. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

