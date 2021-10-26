Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,879 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEF. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $118,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 76.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 79,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 43.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

