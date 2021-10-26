Credit Suisse Group Trims Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Target Price to $430.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FB. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.71.

FB opened at $328.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,426,083 shares of company stock worth $867,082,128. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 34,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 14,693 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

