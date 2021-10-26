Putnam Investments LLC Sells 71,936 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,559,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 71,936 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $832,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.09. 41,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,000,186. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.27. The firm has a market cap of $457.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

