Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $13.84 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,063 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.0% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,528,000 after acquiring an additional 349,193 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Apple by 8.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,878,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,585,298,000 after buying an additional 1,523,016 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,560,693 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $213,753,000 after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,451,516. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

