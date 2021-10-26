Capital International Inc. CA Lowers Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 605,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,755 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $57,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.78. The stock had a trading volume of 134,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,592. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.04. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

