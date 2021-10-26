JT Stratford LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000.

VYM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.02. 10,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,020. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $109.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.43.

