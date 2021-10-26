Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,666,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,341 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $143.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,927. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $143.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day moving average of $138.42.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.