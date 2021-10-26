RA Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 451.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580,322 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 7.90% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $46,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $171,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KALV shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

KALV traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. 5,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,016. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $406.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.