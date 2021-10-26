Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $11.80 Million Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,270 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $11,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.2% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $2,352,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 14.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 47.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

TYG stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,649. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $31.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

