Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Sold by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,156,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,130,233 shares during the period. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II comprises 1.0% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $16,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 295,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

In related news, Director James S. Macleod acquired 19,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $102,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE NCZ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,129. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

