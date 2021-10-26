Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,994,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,869 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust makes up 1.5% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $27,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,449,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 314,806 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 379,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. 407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,462. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

