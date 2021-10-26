NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s 9th Largest Position

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,619 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $334,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.31.

NVIDIA stock traded up $12.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.28. 297,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,919,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $233.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

